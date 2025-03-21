Snow White (English) Movie Review: Despite moments that appeal in SNOW WHITE inconsistent writing proves detrimental.

Snow White (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot

Director: Marc Webb

Snow White Movie Review Synopsis:

SNOW WHITE is the story of a princess fighting an evil Queen. Snow White (Rachel Zegler) is the daughter of a kind-hearted King (Hadley Fraser) and Queen (Lorena Andrea). The Queen dies of an illness and after some time, the King falls in love with a stunning woman (Gal Gadot). He marries her eventually. However, she turns out to be the Evil Queen. The Evil Queen sends the King away to fight a battle and he never returns. Thus, the Evil Queen takes over the charge of the kingdom and she changes certain policies. As a result, the subjects are a dejected lot. Moreover, she puts Snow White under house arrest and forces her to work as a maid. Interestingly, the Evil Queen asks her Magic Mirror daily ‘Who is the fairest one of all’. For years, the mirror always answers that the Queen is. But one day, the Magic Mirror deems Snow White the fairest of them all. The enraged Evil Queen orders her Huntsman (Ansu Kabia) to take Snow White into the forest, kill her, and bring back her heart in a jewelled box as proof. Huntsman takes her into the woods but is unable to kill her. He asks her to run away. Snow White does as asked and happens to meet seven dwarfs. She also meets Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), a thief with a heart of gold. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Snow White Movie Story Review:

SNOW WHITE is based on the fairy tale 'Snow White' by the Brothers Grimm and Disney's 1937 classic SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS. The plot is slightly changed though. Erin Cressida Wilson's screenplay is engaging but could have been better and sharper. The dialogues are decent.

Marc Webb's direction is fair. He keeps the duration in check (109 minutes) and ensures that it's a film which can be enjoyed by the families, especially the kids. A few songs are catchy and the track of the seven dwarfs is cute. Technically, the film is also quite top-class.

On the flipside, the makers could have thrown light on a few aspects. For instance, where did the Evil Queen come from all of a sudden. The entire track of the King disappearing could have been simplified. The rebel group of Jonathan is never properly introduced and hence, viewers don’t form any association with them. The climax is convenient; one expects a grand battle but that doesn't happen. Also, the dwarfs hardly have to do anything at this point. Lastly, the casting controversy dents the impact to some extent.

Snow White Movie Review Performances:

Rachel Zegler plays her part with panache and especially impresses once she reaches the forest. Her persona has the 'Good Princess' vibe, further aiding her performance. Gal Gadot tries her best but doesn't seem convincing as a woman who's jealous of a young girl's looks. Andrew Burnap disappears in the middle but manages to impress. Ansu Kabia lends able support. Hadley Fraser and Lorena Andrea are okay in cameos. From the voice cast, Jeremy Swift (Doc), Martin Klebba (Grumpy) and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dopey) stand out.

Snow White movie music and other technical aspects:

The songs add to the interest level. A few memorable ones are 'Heigh-Ho', 'Whistle While You Work', 'Princess Problems' and 'A Hand Meets A Hand'. Jeff Morrow's background score is appropriate for the film's theme. Mandy Walker's cinematography is neat. The VFX is fantastic and in the scenes of animals, it's very realistic. The costumes are regal while the production design is superior Mark Sanger and Sarah Broshar's editing is fine but it gives viewers a feeling that some scenes were edited out.

Snow White Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, SNOW WHITE rests on certain moments that would appeal to the families and kids. But the inconsistent writing, its release in the dull period and the controversy over its casting will prove detrimental.