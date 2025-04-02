Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her casting couch experience in the South; says, “Casting director kept asking if I would ‘do anything’ for the role”

Fatima Sana Shaikh has once again ignited a crucial conversation on the existence of casting couch in the film industry. In a clip from an older interaction, that has recently surfaced on social media, the Dangal actress candidly spoke about her experiences in the South Indian film industry, revealing how certain filmmakers and producers exploit aspiring actors under the guise of offering roles.

“There was some casting happening in the South and I sent my profile. After he received it, he asked, ‘If I was ready to do anything’ and I responded on message saying that ‘I will be working hard and whatever is required for the role’, I will do that. But he kept repeating the same thing – ‘You can do anything for your casting’—again and again. I was playing dumb. I was getting irritated but I also wanted to see how long he would continue. Eventually, he too got irritated and left it there,” she shared.

Fatima further revealed the harsh realities of navigating the industry, highlighting how many aspiring actors, especially women, are often placed in uncomfortable situations. “When I was in South, there were a lot of small-time producers. At that point of time, we would think, ‘You will get a chance in Bollywood after establishing yourself in the South industry.’ There used to be so many ways to approach this. We were in a room where the producers would openly state that you would get a chance there only when ‘you meet people’ and things like that. They would not address it (casting couch) directly but would speak in a vague manner, but they would ask you to ‘do things’ for a role.”

once Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals shocking Encounters with the casting couch In the South film industry harsh reality of the film industry . pic.twitter.com/6V1lsGPjAn — Kapil`ॐ (@iAKsSaviour) April 1, 2025



The actress also acknowledged that such incidents aren’t limited to the South but exist in every industry, including Bollywood and modelling. “Not everyone is like that but we have also heard such incidents from many actresses and even actors – there is abuse of every kind in every industry, even modelling. But you can’t help it, wherever there is power….”

As Fatima Sana Shaikh’s statements continue to gain traction, her courage in addressing the issue publicly has once again put a spotlight on the long-standing problem of exploitation in the film industry.

