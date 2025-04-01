comscore
Pulkit Samrat stars with Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma along with Shalini Pandey in Rahu Ketu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pulkit Samrat stars with Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma along with Shalini Pandey in Rahu Ketu

Rahu Ketu is produced by Zee Studios.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Leading entertainment banner Zee Studios has officially announced their ambitious new project, Rahu Ketu. The film will be headlined by actor Pulkit Samrat, renowned for his dynamic screen presence. Pulkit will be joined by his Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma along with Shalini Pandey, promising to immerse audiences in a thrilling adventure filled with laughter, fantasy, and captivating storytelling.

Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu officially began filming today with a grand mahurat ceremony marked by enthusiasm and excitement. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, who previously captivated audiences with their unforgettable chemistry in the hit comedy Fukrey, are reuniting on-screen. Their much-loved bromance aims to deliver another round of memorable, comedic moments.

Announcing the film on social media, Zee Studios shared, “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now.”

With its intriguing title and promising concept, Rahu Ketu has already sparked significant curiosity among cinema enthusiasts. The film is expected to offer audiences a delightful combination of humor, fantasy, and larger-than-life storytelling—backed by fresh vision of the director, a stellar cast and an accomplished production team.

Pulkit will also be seen in the upcoming movie Glory. He wrapped up the intense Punjab schedule of the film earlier this month. But the actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy Suswagatam Khushamadeed on May 16 this year. The film will see him cast opposite Isabelle Kaif.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif starrer Suswagatam Khushamadeed gets a new release date, the romantic comedy will hit the theatres in May on this date

More Pages: Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

