Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visits Yash Raj Films, strengthening cultural ties

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visits Yash Raj Films, strengthening cultural ties

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, is on an extensive India tour and he visited the country’s premier production house Yash Raj Films in Mumbai. At YRF, Pedro met the CEO of the company, Akshaye Widhani and the two spoke about the 50 year legacy of YRF and the forecast for Indian film industry in the next 5 years.

This is the first visit of any Spanish PM/Prez to India in 18 years and Pedro’s visit to YRF is a landmark moment for the Hindi film fraternity. YRF & Spain has incredibly strong cultural ties as Pathaan and War 2 were shot extensively in beautiful Spanish locations.

“We were proud to host the Spanish President at Yash Raj Films yesterday. His studio visit is a milestone moment in our 50-year-old rich legacy. We were honoured to share with him our contribution to the Indian film industry and had an in-depth conversation about deepening cultural ties between Spain & YRF. Spain has been incredibly supportive to us over the years and we were all too proud to have the President visit our studios,” says Akshaye Widhani.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

