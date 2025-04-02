In the last 2 weeks, both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt independently confirmed that they are coming together on a rustic action film. Post that, we did our due diligence trying to collate information from industry sources. And we have some exciting, good news for all Bhai fans. Reliable sources confirm that Salman Khan is indeed teaming up with Sanjay Dutt on an action film.

SCOOP: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s next titled Ganga Ram; debutant Krish Ahir to direct

"Salman and Sanju are coming together for a rustic action film titled Ganga Ram, with the duo in the titular role. It's a film developed by Salman and his SKF team in-house, and everyone is very excited to get back the OG's on the big screen in the action set-up. When Salman's team told the one-line to Sanjay, he was also more than excited to partner and join forces with Salman on a two-hero film," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The film will be directed by debutant Krish Ahir, who has been an associate on multiple films produced by Salman Khan over the last 5 years. "Ganga Ram aims to bring in the mass audience to the big screen like never before, as it would celebrate the two giants - Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt - together. The tale is loaded with macho elements, and both of them have Alpha Male characteristics," the source told us further.

Ganga Ram is slated to go on floors around June / July 2025. It will be produced by SKF, however, Salman and his team are on the hunt to partner with another studio, to ensure that there is lavish spend and no compromise on the visuals.

