The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has issued an official statement strongly condemning the piracy of Sikandar, the much-anticipated action thriller starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, was leaked online in high-definition (HD) hours before its official theatrical release on March 30, 2025, causing significant financial losses to the industry.

Sikandar: IMPPA condemns piracy, calls for stricter action against illegal streaming

IMMPA expressed deep concern over the recurring issue of film piracy, emphasizing that it continues to pose a serious threat to the entertainment sector, affecting producers, distributors, and theatre owners. The association highlighted that unauthorized online platforms, including Telegram and X, have facilitated the illegal distribution of films despite repeated warnings and legal actions. “IMPPA has consistently raised concerns about platforms like X and Telegram that facilitate the unauthorized streaming and distribution of films. Despite repeated efforts with the concerned authorities, these platforms continue to operate unchecked, boldly and fearlessly promoting on social media the free availability of these films on their platforms,” IMPPA stated, urging the authorities to take strict action.

Highlighting the broader implications, IMPPA stressed the importance of government intervention to curb piracy. “The unauthorized release of Sikandar is not just a financial setback; it is an attack on the creative efforts and dedication of the entire film community. We urge all stakeholders, including the Central and State Government, Police and cybercrime agencies, and digital platforms, to work together in strengthening legal frameworks and enforcing stricter anti-piracy measures to prevent such illegal activities in the future.”

The association also made a direct appeal to audiences, urging them to support the film industry by watching films through legitimate channels. “We also appeal to audiences to support the film industry by refraining from engaging in piracy. Only through collective action can we safeguard the future of Indian cinema and ensure that filmmakers continue to create and deliver quality content without the fear of unlawful exploitation.”

The leak of Sikandar follows a growing trend of Bollywood films falling prey to piracy despite strict legal frameworks. Notorious platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and various Telegram groups made the full movie available for illegal download and streaming shortly before its official release. Reports suggest that the leak likely originated from camcorder recordings inside theatres, which were then enhanced to HD quality and circulated online within hours.

Also Read: Sikandar’s shows CANCELLED in several cinemas; replaced with All The Best Pandya, L2 Empuraan, The Diplomat; Gaiety-Galaxy INCREASES shows due to INSANE public demand

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.