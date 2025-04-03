Young India’s millennials and Gen Z are powerful drivers in India’s outbound travel growth story. Industry insights suggest that Indian millennials place a high priority on travel in their spending habits. In a focused initiative to leverage this high-growth segment, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel foreign exchange services provider, has appointed Bollywood’s youth icon Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador.

Kartik Aaryan joins Thomas Cook India as face of foreign exchange services

Kartik Aaryan is known for his charismatic persona and strong connection with India’s youth. His significant fan base, aspirational image yet reliability, especially among millennials and Gen Z, makes him a key influencer. He embodies the spirit of India’s new-age traveller, making him an ideal choice to represent the innovative and agile India ka Forex Specialist - Thomas Cook.

The partnership commences with a campaign for Thomas Cook’s recently launched Borderless Travel Card – a game-changing, multi-currency product designed to provide travellers with a seamless, secure, and smooth experience at every stage of their journey - anywhere in the world.

The film featuring Kartik, while indicating the numerous forex-related challenges faced by India’s travellers, highlights Thomas Cook’s Borderless Travel Card as an ideal solution. This is presented in a fun and relatable conversation between two friends planning their upcoming holiday. While the friend struggles with managing multiple credit and debit cards, lounge access cards, international SIM cards, and currency, Kartik proudly flaunts his Thomas Cook multicurrency Borderless Travel Card as his one-stop-solution that addresses significant challenges while on an international trip.

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms, including digital, CTV (connected TV), and social media, ensuring high reach and engagement.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “We are truly bullish on our prepaid card business and building on the success of our portfolio that includes Study Buddy (for students) and EnterpriseFX (for business travellers), we have just launched our multicurrency Borderless Travel Card for India’s rapidly growing leisure segment. Our data/research reflects significant opportunity from Young India, and we are already witnessing an encouraging uptick in demand from the segment. We have hence strategically tied up with Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood’s young icon, as we believe he is the perfect fit to inspire and address this powerful young segment. We are very excited to launch a fun and engaging campaign with Kartik as the protagonist to showcase the multiple benefits of our Borderless Travel Card and inspire strong growth from Young India.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan said, “I am excited to work with Thomas Cook India - a brand that is synonymous with not just pioneering travel but also innovative and youthful agility, and the Borderless Travel Card represents this and more. As an avid traveller, I have also gone through some of the struggles of buying and using forex while holidaying abroad. This card is a game-changer for India's travel-hungry youth, and I personally endorse this card as a smart, seamless, secure, and highly convenient solution for Indian travellers. The card offers unique benefits of multi-currency support, worldwide acceptance and exclusive travel benefits. The bright youth of India are surely going to opt for this multifunctional card on their next international trip.”

