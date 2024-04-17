Rohit Shetty's Singham Again boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh also reprising their previous roles from Sooryavanshi and Simmba. Now, Shetty is set to shoot a mega dance number featuring all of these stars. While Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are set for the dance number, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will also make cameo appearances. The filmmaker is filming an elaborate song at a Vile Parle set starting today, April 17.

Rohit Shetty has been filming the action sequences for the film's last leg at Golden Tobacco Factory. A separate grand set has been built for this song. The shoot was originally scheduled for April 15 but has been pushed back to today. Ganesh Acharya is choreographing the song with 400 background dancers. The main cast will film the number over the next four days. However, Deepika Padukone might not be able to participate, as the actress is currently expecting her first child.

According to a report in Mid-day, the source revealed, “Ganesh Acharya is choreographing it, and has hired 400 background dancers. The primary cast will film the vibrant number over the next four days. However, Deepika, who is among the newest entrants in the cop verse, might give it a miss.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Shetty is now eyeing Diwali 2024 release date and will push from Independence Day 2024 release, making way for Pushpa 2: The Rule. "Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and the team have been shooting day and night for Singham Again with the will to bring it during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, the shoot is taking longer than expected as a film like Singham Again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush through the proceedings only to make it to a certain release date. They want the scale and vision to come out exactly as fleshed on the paper without any compromise," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Rohit and Ajay have already conveyed their idea of delaying the film to Jio Studios and the date of August 15 is now vacant. "Jio has suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also considering the date. The timelines of VFX and background score are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind. Diwali has also proved to be lucky for Ajay and Rohit combo," the source told us.

An official announcement about the new release date of Singham Again is expected to be made shortly, but at the moment, the film is 100% pushed from the already announced date of August 15, 2024.

