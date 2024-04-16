On Sunday, Mumbai woke up to the news of two gunshots being fired at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in the city. In the past, Salman Khan has received several threats from a gangster named Lawrence Bishnoi and he is being suspected to have been involved in the recent attack against Khan and his family. In order to showcase his support and provide assurance to the family, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde visited their residence in suburban Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan; says, “Be it Lawrence Bishnoi or anyone else, we will eliminate him”

After speaking to Salman Khan and his family, Eknath Shinde also addressed the media present outside the famous Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, suburban Mumbai wherein he assured that the family including the superstar has been given extra security. He also maintained that the two arrests, which were made earlier this year, are currently being probed regarding the case.

As per a News18 report, Eknath Shinde was quoted saying, “I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this, after which two of the accused have been arrested. I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family, and the instructions have already been given to Mumbai Police regarding security. It is our duty to take care of our people,”

He also went on to add, “This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here. Be it Lawrence Bishnoi or anyone else, we will eliminate him. Any kind of bullying by anyone will not work in Maharashtra. We will uproot all the gangs and goons. Hooliganism will not be allowed to continue. If any gang is to be found involved in this, they will not be spared. The accused are being interrogated. Strict actions will be taken. I don’t want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state.”

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman Khan and destroy his family after the actor’s name got involved in the blackbuck hunting case over two and half decades ago.

