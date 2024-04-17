A film making waves around the film festival circuit for the past 6 months, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, actor Anshuman Jha's directorial debut about Asians in the UK will have its British Premiere at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024, at Regent Cinema on May 11th. Anshuman Jha with his leading lady Rasika Dugal are expected to walk the red carpet in London.

Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli selected as Closing Night Film at the UK-Asian Film Festival

The film had its World Premiere at IFFM Australia, its North American Premiere at CSAFF Chicago, its Canadian Premiere at ISAFF Vancouver, its European Premiere at the biggest genre film festival in Europe 'Razor Reel' & its Indian Premiere at WENCH&Red Lorry - will finally go back to Britain where it has been shot. The jury has called it "a really inventive film. And a zany homage to Alfred Hitchcock with a very desi twist. With its postcolonial subtext (couched in dark humour) it will be a great watch for British Asian and cross-over audiences."

Says the debutant director Anshuman Jha "Feels like a full circle. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a film about Asians in the UK. We shot it in Yorkshire - 4 hours from London. And I feel the festival journey of the film over the past 9 months through IFFM Australia, CSAFF North America, ISAFF Canada, Razor Reel Europe, Wench & Red Lorry in India - is now rightfully culminating at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. We are excited to screen our black comedy thriller as the closing night film to audiences in the UK before its worldwide release later this year"

Says the lead actor Arjun Mathur "I found the script of this film to be wacky & weird - from the outset. I think that's what initially attracted me, the fact that I did not get to categorise into any one particular genre & in a good way - is it a thriller, a black comedy, a mystery? I feel that's the experience the audiences around the world are having with the film & liking it. We are excited to have our British Premiere in London at the UK-ASIAN Film Festival 2024"

The film starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja & Tanmay Dhanania is a black comedy thriller and is produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.