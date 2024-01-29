Hindi and Marathi film actor Shreyas Talpade faced a health scare on December 14, 2023, succumbing to a cardiac arrest post his Welcome To The Jungle shoot. Swiftly hospitalized, he underwent a critical angioplasty procedure. Now, the actor has made his first public appearance and looks healthy.

Shreyas Talpade makes first public appearance post cardiac arrest recovery: “Pushpa…Pushpa…Main jhukega nahi saala”

In a clip shared on a paparazzi page, the actor was seen enacting the dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise. Celebrating his 48th birthday with the media, he said, “Pushpa…Pushpa…Main jhukega nahi saala”. He thanked everyone for praying for his well-being and said, “I wanted to share this day with my fans, with all of you and I wanted to thank everyone for loving me so much, for praying for me, for blessing me. I think I am very fortunate.”

In December, a source told Hindustan Times, “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way.” The publication quoted a staff member from the hospital saying, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jio Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Welcome To The Jungle has a long list of cast that also includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, among others.

