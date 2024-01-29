comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.01.2024 | 1:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav releases cover ‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’ with Rashmeet Kaur

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav releases cover ‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’ with Rashmeet Kaur

en Bollywood News Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav releases cover ‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’ with Rashmeet Kaur

The song follows Adarsh Gourav's latest single 'Kho Gaye.'

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav, known for his talent in both acting and music, is set to enchant his audience with the release of his latest cover, ‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’. Collaborating with the talented singer Rashmeet Kaur, this musical endeavour follows the success of Adarsh’s debut album ‘Kho Gaye’, a heartfelt tribute to the triumph of his film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav releases cover ‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’ with Rashmeet Kaur

Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’, composed and written by Adarsh Gourav and Rashmeet Kaur, takes a unique approach by delving into the theme of the dark side of love, showcasing clean vocals in lieu of rap. Adding to the magic, Pranay skilfully played the keys on the song, creating a harmonious blend of voices and instruments.

Adarsh Gourav, a trained singer who received classical singing training from a young age, initially shared his musical talents on Instagram. However, it was the viral success of his video for ‘Mujhe Tum Nazar Se’ that inspired him to launch covers with fellow artists. Eager to connect with his fans on a deeper level, Adarsh has recently unveiled his dedicated YouTube channel, where he shares his musical creations.

Expressing his joy, Adarsh shared, “The love and acceptance from my fans as a singer are truly motivating. I'm grateful for the support and excited to explore diverse genres. This positive response encourages me to continue pushing boundaries in both acting and music.”

Looking ahead, Adarsh Gourav plans to launch more series of songs, confident that his audience will continue showering him with love and affection. His commitment to both acting and music showcases his multidimensional talent and dedication to his craft.

Also Read: Adarsh Gourav releases a new single titled ‘Kho Gaye’; a song inspired from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

B Praak expresses grief and urges caution…

Sunny Deol CONFIRMED as Hanuman in Nitesh…

Karan Johar drops cryptic hints for upcoming…

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ajay Devgn starrer…

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan assaults his disciple…

Ranveer Singh in talks with Atlee, Nelson,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification