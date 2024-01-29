Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav, known for his talent in both acting and music, is set to enchant his audience with the release of his latest cover, ‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’. Collaborating with the talented singer Rashmeet Kaur, this musical endeavour follows the success of Adarsh’s debut album ‘Kho Gaye’, a heartfelt tribute to the triumph of his film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

‘Ishq Nachaawe Reprise’, composed and written by Adarsh Gourav and Rashmeet Kaur, takes a unique approach by delving into the theme of the dark side of love, showcasing clean vocals in lieu of rap. Adding to the magic, Pranay skilfully played the keys on the song, creating a harmonious blend of voices and instruments.

Adarsh Gourav, a trained singer who received classical singing training from a young age, initially shared his musical talents on Instagram. However, it was the viral success of his video for ‘Mujhe Tum Nazar Se’ that inspired him to launch covers with fellow artists. Eager to connect with his fans on a deeper level, Adarsh has recently unveiled his dedicated YouTube channel, where he shares his musical creations.

Expressing his joy, Adarsh shared, “The love and acceptance from my fans as a singer are truly motivating. I'm grateful for the support and excited to explore diverse genres. This positive response encourages me to continue pushing boundaries in both acting and music.”

Looking ahead, Adarsh Gourav plans to launch more series of songs, confident that his audience will continue showering him with love and affection. His commitment to both acting and music showcases his multidimensional talent and dedication to his craft.

