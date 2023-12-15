comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shreyas Talpade in stable condition post heart attack, confirms wife Deepti Talpade

The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately and an angioplasty was performed.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is a well-known star in Hindi and Marathi cinema, suffered a cardiac arrest on December 14, 2023, after returning home after the Welcome To The Jungle shoot. The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately and an angioplasty was performed. Now, his wide Deepti has confirmed that Shreyas Talpade is out of danger and on the road to recovery.

In a statement shared on Friday morning, December 15, Deepti Shreyas Talpade said, “Dear Friends & Media. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

On Thursday night, a source told Hindustan Times, “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way.” The publication quoted a staff member from the hospital saying, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jio Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Welcome To The Jungle has a long list of cast that also includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, among others.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome To The Jungle shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

