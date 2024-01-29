comscore
Last Updated 29.01.2024 | 2:47 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ankita Lokhande gets mobbed post Bigg Boss 17 finale; watch

Ankita Lokhande, who was one of the strongest contenders this season, acquired the fourth spot among the top 5.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ankita Lokhande received quite a bit of support from her fans as she returned to television as the contestant of the much-talked about and controversial reality show Bigg Bos 17. While the popular actress was expected to be a winner or runner-up ever since her entry into the house considering her popularity and the impactful drama which revolved her and her husband Vicky Jain in the BB House but the actress shocked everyone by acquiring the fourth spot among the top 5 finalists. After the winner was declared as Munawar Faruqui, Lokhande was seen exiting the premises but ended up getting mobbed.

In a video shared by the paparazzo account, Ankita Lokhande was exiting the Bigg Boss house after being locked in there for almost four months almost around midnight on Monday. While she was excited to return home to her family, she was perplexed with a mob surrounding her. Although the actress maintained her peace by asking everyone around her to ‘calm around’, soon she was seen getting upset after the mob failed to die down. However, she managed to make her way through them. Have a look at the video:

While some fans accused Bigg Boss of being rigged and ‘fixing winners’, a few others said, ‘Ankita tum deserve karti thi’. One of the fans even went on to add, “The craze for her because she refused to do interviews (family first priority)”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


It is a known fact that her exit left everyone including her family, friends, and even the host Salman Khan in shock, since they were expecting her to walk away with the trophy. However, although Ankita turned a tad bit teary after her elimination, she held on to her strong avatar and expressed her happiness after receiving Vicky and her rest of her family who attended the show to showcase their support.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan takes over Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house

