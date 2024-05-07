In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest directorial venture, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala has been drawing attention for her portrayal of Mallikajaan, a courtesan, despite the series receiving mixed reviews.

Manisha Koirala reflects on unscripted intimacy scene in Heeramandi with Shekhar Suman

However, it was one scene involving Koirala and co-star Shekhar Suman that caught viewers off guard, as it was not initially scripted. Reflecting on the unconventional moment, Koirala revealed to Bollywood Bubble, “I was in Nepal doing gardening when I got a call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Sanjay said on the call, ‘Manisha there is a good role for you, just read the script.’ I was so happy. I had stopped dreaming about working with him.”

The scene, which Suman shared on Instagram, dives deep into the complexities of his character, Nawab Zulfikar, as he interacts with Mallikajaan. Suman described it as "unique and unthinkable," shedding light on the underlying emotions of nobility, servility, and manipulation. Expanding on the scene's intricacies, Koirala remarked, “See, every little thing Sanjay does, he tries to bring in a new element that we hadn’t thought of, and he does it. So even about this scene, when rehearsals were going on, it must have been new.”

Heeramandi, set in the 1920-40s, delves into the clash between courtesans of Heera Mandi in Lahore and British officials. Alongside Koirala and Suman, the series boasts a star-studded cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Fardeen Khan, each portraying crucial characters in this sprawling epic. As Koirala's performance continues to receive praise amidst the series' mixed reviews, her candid reflections on the unexpected scene offer a glimpse into the creative process behind Bhansali's vision for Heeramandi.

Also Read: Rekha’s heartfelt words of praise leave Manisha Koirala teary-eyed: “My prayers have come true”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.