Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has decided to step away from the music industry to concentrate on her business ventures. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Birla called it the "hardest decision" but acknowledged the growing difficulty of balancing her musical career with her burgeoning business pursuits.

Ananya Birla bids farewell to music career as she quits industry to focus on business: “Hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people”

Announcing her decision, Birla expressed gratitude for the love and support she received throughout her musical journey. She also highlighted the challenges faced by Indian artists creating English music, hoping for a future where domestic talent receives wider recognition. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, “Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love.”

The post read, “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I’ve reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express. Thank you for all the love for the music I’ve released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies to the business world.”

Ananya Birla's musical journey began in 2016 with the release of her debut single. Over the next few years, she carved a path for herself, releasing over 30 songs and even dropping a full album in 2019. Her recent foray into Bollywood playback singing included a track in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

