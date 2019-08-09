Bollywood Hungama
Shahid Kapoor starrer Dingko Singh has been put on hold

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor, around 6 months ago, announced he will be producing the biopic based on a Manipuri boxer, Ngangom Dingko Singh. The Kabir Singh actor has also expressed interest in playing the lead role in the film. With the film’s announcement, the movie was earlier expected to go on floors by the end of the year. However, with the recent development in events, the film has been put on hold for now.

The director of the film, Raja Krishna Menon, says that the actor has been out of the country for the past two-three weeks and has been taking some time off to think about what he wants to do next. With the film being at an advanced stage currently, the film has been put on the backburner since neither Shahid nor Raja have had the time to sit and discuss it properly. He also said that things have changed after Shahid’s last film became a massive hit at the box office. The director has still not completed the final draft of the film and says it will be on track when Shahid is ready to do so.

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a road trip with his biker gang that includes Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Khemmu, and a few of his friends.

Also Read: PICTURES: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s road trip with their biker gang looks LIT!

