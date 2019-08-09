Bollywood Hungama
Akshay Kumar reveals how he broke a transistor to discover a magnet as a kid!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a scientist with Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal based on India’s attempt at launching a ship to Mars, successfully. The movie is a multi-starrer and is one of the most awaited films of the year. Giving an insight into all the hard work and efforts that went into making the project a success, Mission Mangal is surely going to do wonders at the box office.

In his recent interaction, he spoke about how as a 5-year-old, he broke a transistor to discover a magnet. His father bought him a shiny red transistor as a kid for Rs. 175 and it was a pretty big deal for him. A few days later, he showed him a black circular object that would stick if he threw it at the cupboard and his father told him that it was a magnet. When his father asked him where he got it from, he proudly said it was from the transistor and then he was later informed that he had actually broken the device. Bursting his bubble of scientific breakthrough, this was Akshay’s first encounter with science.

Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15 with Jagan Shakti as the director.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu speaks up on criticism against Akshay Kumar who is prominently featuring on Mission Mangal posters

