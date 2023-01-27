comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2023 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s first reaction to Pathaan box office performance, “You can’t plan your return”

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan’s first reaction to Pathaan box office performance, “You can’t plan your return”

Shah Rukh Khan shared a dialogue from one of his films while giving the first reaction on the film's mammoth box office collections.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback with Pathaan after over four years as the main lead hasn’t been any short of a dream so far. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is breaking new box office records both in Inadia and abroad. Amidst this, everyone has been eager to know SRK’s reaction to the crazy response to his film. Well, the Baadshah has finally reacted to the stupendous response the movie is getting.

Shah Rukh Khan’s first reaction to Pathaan box office performance, “You can’t plan your return”

The 57-year-old actor, while acknowledging the response the film is getting, has said that he doesn’t believe that Pathaan is his comeback film. While sharing a dialogue from one of his favourite films, he wrote on social media, “Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back’. I think life is a bit like that…. You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

As expected, SRK’s first reaction on Pathaan’s box office performance has sent his fans in a frenzy, which is indicated from the tremendous response the tweet is getting. Needless to say, his fans have flooded his comments section.

As far as the Pathaan’s box office collection is concerned, it has earned a mammoth Rs 219.6 crores gross worldwide. The film’s total net collection in India in all languages is a whopping over Rs 125 crores.

Produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is a spy action thriller also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Also Read: Pathaan Box Office: Film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the worldwide box office; collects Rs. 219.6 cr

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection , Pathaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kashmir theatre goes houseful after 32…

Shah Rukh Khan’s first reaction to Pathaan…

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta get married…

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films partners with…

Post Pathaan release, Shah Rukh Khan to…

Ali Fazal breaks silence on his absence from…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification