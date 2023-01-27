Shah Rukh Khan shared a dialogue from one of his films while giving the first reaction on the film's mammoth box office collections.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback with Pathaan after over four years as the main lead hasn’t been any short of a dream so far. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is breaking new box office records both in Inadia and abroad. Amidst this, everyone has been eager to know SRK’s reaction to the crazy response to his film. Well, the Baadshah has finally reacted to the stupendous response the movie is getting.

Shah Rukh Khan’s first reaction to Pathaan box office performance, “You can’t plan your return”

The 57-year-old actor, while acknowledging the response the film is getting, has said that he doesn’t believe that Pathaan is his comeback film. While sharing a dialogue from one of his favourite films, he wrote on social media, “Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back’. I think life is a bit like that…. You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

As expected, SRK’s first reaction on Pathaan’s box office performance has sent his fans in a frenzy, which is indicated from the tremendous response the tweet is getting. Needless to say, his fans have flooded his comments section.

As far as the Pathaan’s box office collection is concerned, it has earned a mammoth Rs 219.6 crores gross worldwide. The film’s total net collection in India in all languages is a whopping over Rs 125 crores.

Produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is a spy action thriller also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

