A leading multiplex chain announced that the cinema hall in Kashmir was rendered housefull for the first time in 32 years with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is breaking records ever since its release on Wednesday. For the unversed, the Siddharth Anand directorial has broken several box office records. Given this, the mass hysteria around the film is unmatchable. Amid this, an INOX theatre in Kashmir rendered “houseful” for the first time in 32 years, all thanks to Pathaan.

Kashmir theatre goes houseful after 32 years, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan!

On January 26, the verified Twitter handle of INOX, a leading multiplex chain, announced that their theatre in the Kashmir valley was rendered houseful for the first time in 32 years, all because of the craze surrounding Pathaan. In the photo, The organisers were seen posing with a houseful sign erected outside the theatre while the caption of the post read, “Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years!”

In the comments section, a bunch of SRKians celebrated the moment. Among many others, a user claimed to be from Kashmir and wrote, “Yes @iamsrk has brought back people to Cinema hall after more 30 years with #Pathaan. Unbelievable. This is victory of #SRK and #Bollywood & India cinema here in #Kashmir.” Another exclaimed, “What a sight.”

Speaking of Pathaan’s box office performance, it has emerged as a historic hit. On day 2, it has collected Rs. 68 crores in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs. 2.5 crores making it the first Hindi film to collect Rs. 70 crores collection on a single day.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF, the spy-thriller also features John Abraham in the lead along with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. Besides them, Salman Khan also plays a 15-minute-long cameo in the film after the interval.

Also Read: Pathaan celeb review: Rajkummar Rao, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon and others heap praises on Shah Rukh Khan starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.