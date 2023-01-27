Actress and designer Masaba Gupta got married to actor and lawyer Satyadeep Misra today through court marriage in Mumbai. Following this, the couple had a private ceremony for their near and dear ones in the same city.

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta get married in a private ceremony

In an official note about the wedding, Masaba’s publicist said in a statement, “Designer- actor Masaba Gupta & lawyer-actor Satydeep Misra got married today. The wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family. Masaba wore a custom-made Rani Core lehenga of House of Masaba with her mom's jewellery, while Satyadeep sported a House of Masaba Barfi pink kurta and Pajama set with a bandi.”

Masaba is the daughter of the veteran actress Neena Gupta and the former West Indian cricket great Vivian Richards. She is known for the Netflix series on her called Masaba Masaba. Based on her real life, the show has already had two seasons. There are reports about season three as well.

Satyadeep, on the other hand, has been an actor since over a decade. He made his debut with the Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan-starrer No One Killed Jessica in 2011. Some of his other noteworthy films include, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Phobia, etc. He has done a lot of web shows including, Kaali Khuhi, His Story, Illegal: Justice Out Of Order, where, co-incidentally, he played a lawyer, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy and Tanaav. Interestingly, he was also a part of Masaba Masaba.

