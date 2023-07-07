Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year and is expected to set the box office on fire. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Tamil director, Atlee, and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. After delivering a blockbuster hit with Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, 2023. Amidst several reports surrounding the teaser and the trailer of the film, new details have emerged about the much-awaited trailer of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer runtime and certification disclosed

According to the information available on the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) website, the trailer for Jawan has a duration of 2 minutes and 15 seconds. It has received a U/A certificate, indicating that it is suitable for a wider audience under parental guidance. Although the official release date of the Jawan trailer is yet to be announced, it is expected to be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part 1, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 12.

JAWAN TRAILER CERTIFIED U/A - LET THE COUNTDOWN BEGIN AS SHAH RUKH KHAN IS READY FOR HIS RETURN! #ShahRukhKhan is ready for his return with #Jawan Trailer. Certified U/A with 2 minute 15 second runtime! #JawanTrailer — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 7, 2023



Earlier Bollywood Hungama had informed that the official teaser of Jawan will be launched with all the fanfare on either July 7 or July 15. “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone's mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama. Further talking about the launch, the source revealed, “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalized the date will also (be). Hence, the variation currently (is) whether it will be released on July 7 or 15.”

Jawan, written and directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The star-studded cast of the film also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra. According to reports, the film will also include special appearances by Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan is set to be a pan-India release on September 7 and has music composed by Aniruddh. It's touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2023. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment along with Atlee.

Also Read: After clashing Evil Dead Rise with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, Warner Bros to now clash The Nun II with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.