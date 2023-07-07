On Thursday, July 6, Santirani Devi, mother of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, passed away in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by Mithun's youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty during an interview with Anand Bazaar online. Namashi verified the passing of his grandmother and said, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.” The reason behind Santirani's demise has not been disclosed yet.

Mithun Chakraborty’s mother, Santirani Chakraborty, passes away; actor’s son Namashi confirms

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also announced the news through social media. He expressed sorrow over the demise of Chakraborty’s mother. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared his condolences and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and his family bear this deep grief.”

মাতৃবিয়োগের জন্য মিঠুন চক্রবর্তীকে জানাই আন্তরিক সমবেদনা। আশা করি মিঠুনদা ও তার পরিবার এই গভীর শোক সামলে উঠবে। — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 7, 2023



According to reports, Shantirani Devi had been dealing with age-related health concerns for a significant period. The news of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences for the National Award-winning actor and his family on social media platforms. Numerous celebrities, politicians, and notable figures expressed their grief and offered their sympathies over the loss of the deceased.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty turns 73: Son Mahaakshay recalls growing up with the superstar: “He used to do as many as 6 shifts per day”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.