Bollywood News » SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan's King is inspired by Leon: The Professional

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan means man in business as the last year showcased the kind of global power he commands. SRK delivered blockbusters in the form of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, followed by Dunki, which didn't live up to the expectations but ended up with respectable numbers in the long run. Ever since, there has been mega speculation on what's next for Shah Rukh Khan after a great run in 2023.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan's next on the big screen is the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King which stars the King Khan with daughter Suhana Khan.  "King is a raw action thriller to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is based on the Hollywood Classic, Leon: The Professional," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, Leon is one of the all-time favorite films of Shah Rukh Khan and he is kicked about bringing a film inspired by this cult classic to the big screen. "Shah Rukh Khan will be seen training his daughter to fight all odds in the film. It's more of an easter egg too, as the King will share a very interesting dynamic with Suhana in the film. Contrary to the speculations, it's a full fledged role for SRK in King."

King will go on floors by May 2024 and release on the big screen in 2025. It's already the most awaited film of 2025 as it features King Khan as King.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film with Sujoy Ghosh titled King, shooting to start from May 2024: Report

