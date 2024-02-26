Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, are set to share the screen for the first time in a thrilling action-packed film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The latest development reveals that the much-anticipated film, now titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is scheduled to begin filming in May 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film with Sujoy Ghosh titled King, shooting to start from May 2024: Report

Yes! You read it right! If a report by PinkVilla is something to go by then extensive discussions and planning sessions have taken place between Siddharth Anand, Sujoy Ghosh, and the Khan duo from October 2023 to February 2024. According to an insider closely associated with the project, Sujoy Ghosh is meticulously crafting the script in collaboration with Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan.

The responsibility of designing world-class action sequences rests on Siddharth Anand's shoulders. The source told the publication, “The training is happening at Mannat and she is accompanied by her father, Shah Rukh Khan too in certain practice sessions. Trainers of international repute are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as King will explore a slightly raw form of action.”

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix, is currently in the script reading stage. The ensemble cast is under consideration, with Sujoy Ghosh keen on assembling a stellar lineup. The objective is to commence filming in May 2024, making it Shah Rukh Khan's major offering for 2025.

On a similar note, Bollywood Hungama is also constantly reporting the latest updates about the upcoming film. Speaking of the film, a source had told us, “The idea is to bring Siddharth's expertise in the action genre to the table. This is a stylish film and who better than Sid to creatively overlook the action blocks at script level and also oversee how the stunts are designed.”

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala gives the title KING to Shah Rukh Khan for free; hopes to collaborate with him in the future

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.