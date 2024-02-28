Pragya is set to captivate audiences with her nuanced role in this romantic-comedy suspense film.

Pragya Jaiswal, who was seen sharing a screen with Salman Khan, has joined the star-studded ensemble of Khel Khel Mein. Currently shooting for the last schedule in Udaipur, Pragya is set to captivate audiences with her nuanced role in this romantic-comedy suspense film.

Pragya Jaiswal joins Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein

In the entertaining remake of the popular Italian movie Perfetti Sconosciuti (Perfect Strangers), Pragya Jaiswal assumes a pivotal role within the primary cast. Her on-screen presence promises a fresh and intriguing perspective, leaving fans eager to witness her performance. The actress is known to be a Pan India star after delivering blockbusters like Akhanda and Kanche down south.

Teaming up with Akshay Kumar, Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz is poised to be a captivating cinematic experience. Pragya's involvement adds an extra layer of anticipation, as audiences look forward to seeing her in this exciting new film.

The first schedule was extensively shot in London, which the fans got to know through Akshay Kumar's official Instagram handle. The final schedule unfolds in the city of Udaipur for Khel Khel Mein.

