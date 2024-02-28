Alaya F will take on this challenging role, marking her first collaboration with action star Tiger Shroff.

In a surprising turn of events, sources have clarified recent media reports speculating that Manushi Chillar would play the role of a hacker in the highly anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Instead, it has been revealed that actress Alaya F will take on this challenging role, marking her first collaboration with action star Tiger Shroff.

EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F to play the role of a hacker in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A source close to the production house informs, “In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya is set to play a pivotal role, breaking away from the conventional glamorous parts that female leads often portray. She will be essaying the character of a hacker, embodying a tech-savvy and intelligent persona. This marks a significant departure from her previous roles and demonstrates her willingness to explore different genres within the industry.”

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya is set to expand her on-screen collaborations as she joins forces with versatile actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time along with the actress Jyothika in Sri, a Shrikant Bolla’s biopic.

