comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.02.2024 | 5:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F to play the role of a hacker in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F to play the role of a hacker in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F to play the role of a hacker in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Alaya F will take on this challenging role, marking her first collaboration with action star Tiger Shroff.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a surprising turn of events, sources have clarified recent media reports speculating that Manushi Chillar would play the role of a hacker in the highly anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Instead, it has been revealed that actress Alaya F will take on this challenging role, marking her first collaboration with action star Tiger Shroff.

EXCLUSIVE Alaya F to play the role of a hacker in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F to play the role of a hacker in Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A source close to the production house informs, “In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya is set to play a pivotal role, breaking away from the conventional glamorous parts that female leads often portray. She will be essaying the character of a hacker, embodying a tech-savvy and intelligent persona. This marks a significant departure from her previous roles and demonstrates her willingness to explore different genres within the industry.”

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya is set to expand her on-screen collaborations as she joins forces with versatile actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time along with the actress Jyothika in Sri, a Shrikant Bolla’s biopic.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Crew: Makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu,…

The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Netizens apologize…

Kumkum Bhagya actor Abhishek Malik confirms…

EXCLUSIVE: Kiran Rao on maintaining great…

EXCLUSIVE: Prior to Laapataa Ladies, Kiran…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification