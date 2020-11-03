Since the time Shah Rukh Khan opened his production house, named Dreamz Unlimited, more than 20 years back, it had become clear that the superstar is not going to be content with just being an actor. As time passed, SRK’s production house, rechristened as Red Chillies Entertainment, also diversified into distribution and creating content for the web. Shah Rukh also started Red Chillies. VFX and has done path-breaking work in several films, including Shah Rukh’s own VFX heavy films like Ra.One (2011) and Zero (2018). And now, if reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to add one more feather in his cap.

A source reveals, “Shah Rukh Khan is all set to open a full-fledged studio in the next few years. It will be a state-of-the-art facility and will be equipped with all kinds of amenities. It will be built over a large area and will consist of several floors or shooting sets. Even outdoor venues will be available inside the shooting premises itself. SRK and his team even have plans to develop soundstages and also sets specifically designed to shoot VFX-heavy stuff. In short, it’ll be an apt shooting location which is sure to be lapped up by several filmmakers.”

The source further adds, “Shah Rukh Khan is already looking for places where the studio could be built. Getting such a large mass of land in a city like Mumbai will be impossible. Hence, he and his team are eyeing Navi Mumbai. It’s closer to the city and moreover, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is expected to be ready in a few years and it’ll make commuting faster. Not just that, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will ensure that filmmakers from all over the country and also the world can reach the studio in no time after they land here. If all goes well, SRK will also establish a hotel inside the studio premises and hence, the unit members can stay inside the studio itself. The vision of Shah Rukh is excellent and it’s sure to be a landmark self-contained film studio of India.”

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is finally expected to shoot after a hiatus of nearly two years, for Pathan. It is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand.

