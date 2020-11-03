The cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in the country. Many Indian celebrities have tested positive in the past few months. In recent times, Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 too. Speaking to a daily, he said that he has not been feeling well since he was tested positive.

He joins the long list of actors who had tested positive including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.

Vivaan Shah has been quite busy promoting Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy which stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor among others.

