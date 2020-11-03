Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.11.2020 | 11:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in the country. Many Indian celebrities have tested positive in the past few months. In recent times, Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 too. Speaking to a daily, he said that he has not been feeling well since he was tested positive.

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah tests positive for Covid-19

He joins the long list of actors who had tested positive including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.

Vivaan Shah has been quite busy promoting Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy which stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor among others.

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah was in awe of Sean Connery on the sets of The Experience Of Bonding With Bond

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt release…

Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo began after women…

Dhanush confirms that he and AR Rahman have…

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

Rhiti makes her debut with Palash Mucchal's…

Syska Group announces actor Rajkummar Rao as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification