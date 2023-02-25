The much-awaited romcom, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is less than two weeks away from its release and there's considerable excitement among the audiences. The trailer and songs of this Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer have worked well and trade expects Luv Ranjan’s directorial to have a huge opening at the box office. And if sources are to be believed, the makers are thinking of releasing it sooner than expected.

SCOOP: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s makers contemplating preponing the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer by a day

A source said, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 8. But the producers are toying with the idea of preponing it and releasing it a day earlier, on Tuesday, March 7.”

The source continued, "The second day of Holi falls on March 7. There has been confusion over this aspect. In many places, the Holi holiday will be on March 7. To take advantage of it, the makers felt that it was wise to come on March 7 since that's when it'll get maximum footfalls."

The source, however, also added, “A decision will be taken in a few days. If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gets ready in time, it’ll be out on Tuesday, March 7. Or else, it’ll arrive in cinemas on March 8, as scheduled.”

If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases on March 7, it will enjoy an extended six-day weekend, which is very unusual as filmmakers prefer releasing the day on Thursday or at the most on Wednesday, if not on Friday, to take advantage of a festive holiday. Last year, the Diwali releases - Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God - also got a release on Tuesday, October 25, as that was the day of the post-Diwali holiday. More than 10 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar, the 2012 Diwali releases, also released on the big screen on a Tuesday.

Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor flaunt their sizzling chemistry in grand wedding song ‘Show Me The Thumka’, watch video

More Pages: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.