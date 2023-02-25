comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2023 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s makers contemplating preponing the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer by a day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s makers contemplating preponing the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer by a day

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s makers contemplating preponing the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer by a day
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited romcom, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is less than two weeks away from its release and there's considerable excitement among the audiences. The trailer and songs of this Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer have worked well and trade expects Luv Ranjan’s directorial to have a huge opening at the box office. And if sources are to be believed, the makers are thinking of releasing it sooner than expected.

SCOOP: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s makers contemplating preponing the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer by a day

A source said, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 8. But the producers are toying with the idea of preponing it and releasing it a day earlier, on Tuesday, March 7.”

The source continued, "The second day of Holi falls on March 7. There has been confusion over this aspect. In many places, the Holi holiday will be on March 7. To take advantage of it, the makers felt that it was wise to come on March 7 since that's when it'll get maximum footfalls."

The source, however, also added, “A decision will be taken in a few days. If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gets ready in time, it’ll be out on Tuesday, March 7. Or else, it’ll arrive in cinemas on March 8, as scheduled.”

If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases on March 7, it will enjoy an extended six-day weekend, which is very unusual as filmmakers prefer releasing the day on Thursday or at the most on Wednesday, if not on Friday, to take advantage of a festive holiday. Last year, the Diwali releases - Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God - also got a release on Tuesday, October 25, as that was the day of the post-Diwali holiday. More than 10 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar, the 2012 Diwali releases, also released on the big screen on a Tuesday.

Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor flaunt their sizzling chemistry in grand wedding song ‘Show Me The Thumka’, watch video

More Pages: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar signs a two-film deal with The…

Oh My God 2 makers to back action-thriller…

EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh Acharya flew a special…

Anees Bazmee on why he said no to Hera Pheri…

BH Style Icons 2023: Maniesh Paul to host…

Raju, Shyam and Baburao to go international…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification