Anees Bazmee on why he said no to Hera Pheri 3; “Firoz didn’t have much of a story, let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee nahin”

Wasn’t hit maker Anees Bazmee almost inked for directing the third part of producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s Hera Pheri franchise? Now we hear Farhad Samji is doing the film. Anees is suddenly out. What happened? I reached out to Anees, and he didn’t beat around the bush.

Anees Bazmee on why he said no to Hera Pheri 3; “Firoz didn’t have much of a story, let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee nahin”

“I met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. He didn’t have much of a story let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee bahin (the idea he threw at me didn’t jell with me). Maina na keh diya (I said no),” admits Anees.

The formula for a successful film is simple for Anees. “No script no hit. It’s as simple as that. Which is why I am taking so much time over my next screenplay, which will star Shahid Kapoor. I am going to finish writing it by the end of this month. Then there will be an announcement.”

Coming back to the third part of Hera Pheri (which will be titled Hera Pheri 4) Anees says, “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else (Farhad Samji). Akshay Kumar who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell. Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore.”

Was the fact that Firoz Nadiadwala still owed Anees money for the last film that they did together, also a reason for Anees opting out? “Yes, that too. But if I had liked the story idea I would have probably gone head. Lekin aisa kuch ttha hi nahin (there was nothing to tempt me to do the film).”

Also Read: Anees Bazmee breaks his silence over outstanding payments and Hera Pheri 3; says, “Firoz Nadiadwala owes me money; I hope he clears my payments before Hera Pheri 3”

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.