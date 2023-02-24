The Night Manager featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur released last week and it opened to rave reviews, especially from the fraternity. In fact, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar too seems to be quite impressed with the work as the producer has decided to collaborate with the director of the show, Sandeep Modi. As per recent reports, Karan Johar and his banner Dharma Productions have apparently signed a two film deal with Karan Johar.

A recent report in Pinkvilla has quoted a source revealing details of this deal, where it was said, “Sandeep Modi has been working on a script for the last two years and the things are now locked on paper with regards to the story. His next directorial is a big budget action film for Dharma Production. While the script is more or less locked now, the film will enter the pre-production stage by summer this year, as the team is looking to mount a big action film.”

Although details of the casting aren’t revealed as yet, the source continued, "It will be a big star-cast film and will proceed into the casting stage by this summer. The details about his second film with Dharma are not known yet, but he has already got an idea green lit by Karan Johar.” As for the film’s shoot schedule, we hear that the film will go on floors by end of this year.

Coming to The Night Manager, the show is currently being streamed on Disney+Hotstar features Aditya Roy Kapur in the role of a spy along with Anil Kapoor playing a feared gangster and Sobhita Dhulipala playing the latter’s girlfriend. The show is an Indian adaptation of the John Le Carre novel by the same name.

As for Karan Johar, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his much talked about directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, whereas, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan are expected to feature in the supporting cast. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

