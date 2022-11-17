The countdown for the biggest launch of 2022 has begun as Rohit Shetty is back to entertain the audience, after films like Golmaal, Singham, Simmba, All The Best, Chennai Express, and Sooryavanshi, with his madcap entertainer, Cirkus. The film is led by Ranveer Singh with Varun Sharma and both protagonists play a double role in the film. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the first trailer of Cirkus is set to be launched in the first week of December.

"The trailer will be out in the period of December 1 to December 3. The team is planning a grand launch for the trailer and there will be a big build-up leading to the trailer unveil. Like all Rohit Shetty films, the trailer launch will be followed by the launch of two big songs and finally a release on December 23," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The marketing campaign will be tight but effective as Shetty and his team plan to blast all the cities with a hoarding campaign. "That aside, the trailer will be screened every single day at all multiplexes until the release of the film. It's a masterstroke from Rohit and Ranveer too was mighty impressed with the marketing brain," the source further told us.

Ranveer has previously worked with Rohit on films like Simmba and Sooryavanshi, but this would be their first collaboration on a comedy. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

