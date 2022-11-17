comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.11.2022 | 7:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive in Assam for shoot of Fighter

Bollywood News

Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar and producer Anil Kapoor is preparing to leave for Tezpur, Assam to tape for his new film Siddharth Anand's Fighter, with co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive in Assam for shoot of Fighter

Earlier this week, Roshan announced that filming has started for Fighter, and according to reports, Kapoor's private vanity van has already arrived at the location in the 4 Corps Tezpur army area.

Kapoor has had a busy week that involved interviewing George Clooney at a leadership summit, and spending time with grandson Vayu. Although the actor has been tight lipped about his role in the film, Fighter revolves around the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Fighter is backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix, and is produced by Siddharth Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: Nervous Arjun Kapoor prepares for next collab; Chachu Anil Kapoor says, ‘Sambhaal kar Bacche’

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh to…

“Working with transgender women has been an…

Saif Ali Khan’s Son To Be Launched by Karan…

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers…

Drishyam 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay…

EXCLUSIVE: FED UP with Bollywood films…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification