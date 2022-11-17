Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Dharma Productions’ next Govinda Naam Mera.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar took over the internet yesterday as they dropped a hilarious video ahead of the release of their next collaboration Govinda Naam Mera. Instead of a theatre release, the film will be exclusively streamed on an OTT platform.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera’s trailer to be launched on November 20

While fans are still in splits, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers are all set to launch its trailer on November 20. The launch event will be attended by the lead cast, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, along with producer Karan Johar.

Earlier, in a statement, director Shashank Khaitan shared his excitement and said, “Working on this new genre of comedy was fascinating and with a talented star cast it only made it easy. Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer who will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, Karan had added, “With the release of Govinda Naam Mera, Dharma Productions further strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar,” while calling it a “holiday special film filled with power-packed performances”. Interestingly, Govinda Naam Mera is the fifth film produced by Dharma Production to skip theatres after Drive, Gunjan Saxena, Shershaah and Gehraiyaan.

As the details about the release of the film are still under wraps, the trailer launch will give an update regarding the same.

