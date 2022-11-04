Who is Dev? is the question that has got the film industry buzzing over the last few weeks ever since the release of Brahmastra. Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform our readers that Ayan Mukerji was keen to cast either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh to play the powerful role in Brahmastra 2, but both the actors refused to take up the character. While Hrithik cited date issues, Ranveer wasn't too keen to enter the franchise.

SCOOP: After Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, Yash refuses to take up Dev in Brahmastra 2

And now, the latest we have heard is that South Superstar, Yash, too was approached by the Brahmastra team to take up the role. The actor had two rounds of meeting with both Ayan and Karan and refused to take up the character. "He felt the film won't be an ideal follow-up to KGF 2. It's a plain and simple reason, and certainly, the only one to turn down the offer. He wanted to do something bigger, rather than entering someone else's franchise by being a father," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Brahmastra team is looking to make the film bigger with the addition of a star from the South, thereby giving it a Pan India appeal. According to a source, Ayan and Karan are very keen to get a top South star on board. "They are now in the process of shortlisting a couple of more names from the South to play the part. It would be interesting to see if anyone takes up the role of Dev," the source further told us.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra 2 is expected to go on floors in 2023 end with a marathon schedule and hit the big screen in 2025.

