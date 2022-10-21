comscore

Last Updated 21.10.2022 | 12:00 PM IST

REVEALED: Disney greenlights Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Dev

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The eventual success or failure of a franchise is always determined by how confident the studio feels in green lighting the sequel. And it seems that Disney is happy with the performance of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead. According to sources close to the development, Disney Group has greenlit Brahmastra 2 and is now in the process of allotting a budget for the film.

“Disney is as excited as Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt to create a homegrown franchise in India. They want to take things a notch higher and have green-lit Ayan’s idea to make Brahmastra 2. The team along with Ayan and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions are in the process of allotting a budget for Brahmastra 2: Dev,” revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The second part of Brahmastra will be global with top-notch companies coming on board to create visuals like never before. “The first part was a little modern but with the second, Ayan will dwell deep into the world of Indian mythology. He will be introducing the force – DEV – into the world of Shiva and Isha. The scripting is on at the moment,” the source added.

The second part of Brahmastra will be led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Dev. “The team is yet to lock the actor to play the role of Dev. Multiple names are being considered,” the source further added.

Brahmastra is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year with an All-India net total in the north of Rs. 250 crores. Part 2 is expected to go on floors next year-end.

