Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal along with Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, will now release directly on an OTT platform.

After Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, another much-anticipated Bollywood film will release directly on OTT. Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera will release on a streaming platform. However, the makers have not revealed any details of its streaming partner and release date.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera to release directly on OTT

Given that Govinda Naam Mera sold to Star Network for Rs. 62 crores, it is crystal clear that the upcoming flick will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. In August this year, Bollywood Hungama had reported about the deal. A source close to the development had told us, “It's a comic entertainer, but not exactly a film that's ideal for the big screen in today's world. Hence, the makers decided on a direct-to-digital premiere.”

The source had further added that the satellite and digital rights have been sold to Star Network for Rs 62 crore. Giving details of the same, the source had explained, “the digital rights are valued at Rs. 42 crores and the satellite rights at Rs. 20 crores. The initial market expectation of Dharma Productions for Govinda Naam Mera was Rs. 80 crores, but the buyers were not too keen to spend such a big amount on the film. Finally, the deal was locked at Rs. 62 crores.”

Concluding the same, the source told us, “the budget of the film is equal to the revenue fetched. The team is now in a no profit no loss zone, which is still better than entailing losses in today's world.”

It is worth mentioning here that, Govinda Mera Naam is the fifth film produced by Dharma Production to skip theatres after Drive, Gunjan Saxena, Shershaah and Gehraiyaan.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and family buy Rs. 65 Crore luxury duplex apartment in Pali Hill: Report

More Pages: Govinda Naam Mera Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.