Janhvi Kapoor is all set to serve her latest venture Mili to her fans. Interestingly, the survival thriller marks her first collaboration with her producer-father Boney Kapoor. While the reviews and collections of Mili are yet to be out, the Kapoor family already has a reason to celebrate. Jahnvi Kapoor and her family have bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh Bandra West area for Rs. 65 crores.

According to the documents accessed by Indextap.com, the apartment has a carpet area of 6,421 sq ft. It is located on the first and second floors of a building at Pali Hill. The unit also comes with five car parking slots. On the other hand, a swimming pool and an open garden space are located on the first level.

The duplex is jointly bought by Jahnvi, her sister Khushi and her father Boney. The report suggests that they paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.90 crore on the transaction. Adding further it is mentioned that the deal was registered on October 12, 2022.

While speaking about the property, Vijay Kandhari, CEO of B Kandhari Properties told, “The particular building in which the deal has happened typically gets this kind of rate because it is well maintained. Though it is a 20-25-year-old building, considerable interior work has been done inside the unit. It has been observed that after COVID-19, Pali Hill and surrounding areas are closing deals at around Rs. 1 lakh per sq ft. Having said that, the amount depends on the location and the size of the property,” as quoted by MoneyControl.

Coming to her upcoming release, Mili is a remake of a Malayalam film titled Helen. Along with Janhvi the film also stars Sunny Kaushal. The Mathukutty Xavier directorial releases today, November 4.

