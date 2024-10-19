Earlier in the day, Karan Johar announced the C Sankaran Nair biopic with Akshay Kumar in the lead for a Holi 2025 release in March. The announcement has been trending on social media and now we have an exclusive scoop on the latest behind-the-scenes updates.

SCOOP: Karan Johar requests Akshay Kumar to delay Jolly LLB 3 from April to avoid overlap campaign

According to our highly placed sources, Karan Johar has requested Akshay Kumar to rework the release date of Jolly LLB 3. "Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, just 20 days after the C Sankaran Nair Biopic. Given that both the films are in the courtroom space, Karan has requested Akshay to take the release of Jolly LLB 3 ahead by a few weeks," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed that Akshay Kumar is considering Karan's request, however, his producers don't want to leave the holiday period in the summer 2025 period. "Jolly LLB 3 has got a lucrative date with multiple holidays in the first 2 weeks, and hence it's going to be a tough call. He understands the issues raised by Karan, as both films are in the same genre, and hence has started discussions with producers of Jolly 3," the source told us further.

Jolly LLB 3 is slated to arrive in the extended Summer period, whereas Sankaran Nair Biopic is set for a March 15, 2025 release. All eyes are on the call that Akshay takes next.

