Shraddha Kapoor has been the subject of much speculation following the success of her recent film Stree 2. Among the many rumors circulating about her future projects, one that gained significant traction was her rumoured role in Dhoom 4 alongside Ranbir Kapoor. However, in a recent event, Shraddha Kapoor finally addressed these reports, leaving fans disappointed.

Shraddha Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on signing Dhoom 4: “I’ve officially signed no film, but…”

Shraddha Kapoor Denies Signing Any New Film

At the launch of Screen Magazine, Shraddha Kapoor directly responded to the rumors about her being cast in Dhoom 4. "I've officially signed no film, but I don't know where these rumors come from. Half of the rumors they say I've signed. I've not even been offered," she clarified. The actress expressed her surprise at the spread of these unsubstantiated claims, stating that no such project had been offered to her.

The buzz around Shraddha joining the Dhoom 4 cast gained momentum due to the success of Stree 2 and the desire of fans to see her reunite with Ranbir Kapoor. The pair had captivated audiences in their 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where their chemistry was a highlight. Understandably, the news that Shraddha won’t be joining the Dhoom franchise came as a letdown for those who were eagerly anticipating their on-screen reunion.

Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Stree 3

Although Shraddha denied her involvement in Dhoom 4, she did provide a hint about her next project. During the same conversation, she mentioned that Stree 3 may soon be in the works, as director Amar Kaushik has already drafted a plot for the third instalment of the hit franchise. This update has sparked excitement among fans of the Stree series, as they look forward to seeing what’s next for her in the horror-comedy space.

Who Will Star in Dhoom 4?

While Shraddha Kapoor's involvement in Dhoom 4 has been debunked, rumours continue to swirl about the casting. Actresses like Sharvari and Kiara Advani have been mentioned as potential leads, but no official confirmations have been made. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Dhoom 4 is in pre-production under the supervision of Aditya Chopra, with Ranbir Kapoor set to play the lead role. The makers have promised that the film will be grander than previous instalments, raising anticipation for what’s to come.

