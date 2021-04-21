The past few days in the film industry have been quite dramatic. Kartik Aaryan was ousted from Dharma Productions’ film Dostana 2 which stars Janhvi Kapoor and is a launchpad for Television actor Lakshya in movies. The project kicked off in 2019 but due to the pandemic, the production came to a halt in 2020. As the shooting began, creative differences between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan led to this conclusion. Now, that the lead actor’s role is once again available, the makers are going back to their first choice.

A source revealed Bollywood Hungama, “Dharma Productions is considering to bring Rajkummar Rao on board for Dostana 2. He was their first choice when the project was being made but at the time, he couldn’t do the film due to his dates. Now, that makers are keen on enlisting someone, they are once again thinking of Rao who was fit for the role. Interestingly, Rao and Janhvi Kapoor recently worked together in horror-comedy Roohi and have a great work rapport.”

The source further adds, "Karan Johar is still figuring out who to cast for the lead role. The director Collin D'Cunha is currently working making changes in the script, accordingly."

On April 16, Dharma Productions released a statement on Kartik Aaryan no longer being part of the film. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence-we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for official announcement soon,” the official statement read.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Priyanka Chopra. The film has been nominated for Academy Award 2021 in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. He has an array of releases including Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Second Innings with Kriti Sanon among others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

