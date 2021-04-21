Bollywood Hungama

Vanity vans from sets of Cirkus, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raksha Bandha provided to police on COVID duty

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The second wave of COVID-19 has put the entire state to a halt yet again. While things were expected to be better this year, the situation seemed to have deteriorated. With frontline workers being on the duty for long hours at a stretch, Bollywood has lent out a helping hand to them. The vanity vans’ owner Ketan Rawal has diverted vans used on the sets of Cirkus, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Raksha Bandhan to be used by the frontline workers considering how the shoots have come to a halt.

Vanity vans from sets of Cirkus, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raksha Bandha provided to police on COVID duty

The owner said that they had done a similar deed last year as well and female police officers were provided with vanity vans to change and freshen up when required. Ketan Rawal has been associated with the film industry for over 20 years and this time too, he has provided a large number of vanity vans for the police to use during the COVID-19 duty.

Ketan further revealed that once the pandemic is over or the shoots have begun, the vanity vans will be sanitized for Bollywood celebrities to use them again.

Also Read: SCOOP: As Maharashtra goes under lockdown, Brahmastra’s shoot delayed yet again?

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

