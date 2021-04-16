There were reports that Kartik Aaryan will no longer be a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The movie was announced in 2019 but the shoot had to be delayed due to the pandemic. While no one officially confirmed the news, a trade source has announced that the actor has been replaced from the movie and that Dharma will no longer work with Kartik Aaryan in the future. The reason stated behind this decision is a fallout between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Along with the creative differences, it has also been reported that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik have had a fallout.

The actor initially had problems with his dates and schedule, later on, he started having creative issues. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Kartik was replaced from the project for dilly-dallying the shoot for months now. He decided to first wrap up Ram Madhvani's film Dhamaka and that annoyed Karan. A source told us, "For the longest time, Kartik gave a genuine reason of the Covid 19 pandemic to not start shoot. He wanted to ensure safety so Karan didn't push him much. But when he shot for Dhamaka, Karan was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment."

Kartik later did the unthinkable and that led to major fallout with Karan Johar. "Kartik got upset with the banner when they gave Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha to Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway. Also, since Kartik’s dates were not available for Dostana 2, Karan decided to go ahead and start Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor from April. The moment Kartik got to know about this development; he informed the production house that the only dates available for Dostana 2 this year will be April onwards. Karan understood what Kartik was doing and quickly reprimanded him for the same. He was genuinely upset with Kartik as Janhvi had to pick between Dostana 2 and Mr. Lele. The last we heard, Karan and Kartik are not speaking a word to each other."

Another source tells us, “The reason for Kartik Aaryan to not continue with the film as stated by him is the creative differences after one and a half years and completing over 20 days of the shoot. This has never happened in the history of Dharma where an actor has walked out of the film for creative issues. Dharma has decided not to work with him in the future."

Karan Johar has decided to replace Kartik and not work with him in the future having enough of his tantrums. The source further informed, “Dharma is such a prestigious banner and KJo is reputed for launching careers – but never at the cost of a film’s future and the livelihoods of its cast and crew.”

There have been no reports as to who will step in for Kartik Aaryan’s role in Dostana 2.

