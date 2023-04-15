SCOOP: Ayan Mukerji to be paid Rs. 32 crores to direct Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in War 2; becomes the second highest paid director in the YRF camp

Ever since his exit from Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji has been flooded with offers from across production houses. Of all the offers he received, the director decided for himself to direct the epic YRF Spy Universe Film, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in lead. "The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

At YRF, Ayan will be getting the best of the technicians from the West. "Ayan is being handsomely paid to direct War 2. He has signed the contract of Rs. 32 crores as directorial fees for War 2 and the director is all gearing up to start the pre-production work this month. Ayan intends to take War 2 on floors by November and call it a wrap in a year's time," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

War 2 is slated to release by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and will be the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film will be a continuation of episodes post Tiger 3 and will eventually lead to the epic face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.

With Rs. 32 crores for directing War 2, Ayan Mukerji has become one of the highest-paid directors at YRF, right after Siddharth Anand.

