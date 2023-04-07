The Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) Spy Universe has arguably become the biggest franchise of Bollywood. It all began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Its success prompted Aditya Chopra to make its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), featuring the same actors as in the first part. This was followed by War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Pathaan, which was released recently, also belongs to this universe. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was directed by War director Siddharth Anand. Interestingly, this was the first film in the universe where a crossover truly happened. Tiger, played by Salman Khan, made a rocking 15-minute appearance in the second half of Pathaan and took the madness to another level.

Now, YRF is geared up to release the next film of the Spy Universe, Tiger 3. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2023. This film will feature Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role of Pathaan, albeit in a special appearance. Seeing SRK and Salman together prompted fans to demand a film where both have leading roles. And soon enough, it came to light that a film titled Tiger vs Pathaan is in the offing. As per the latest development, even this biggie will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it came to light that War 2 is also in the offing. The same day, Ayan Mukerji confirmed his association with this film as the director. The next day, news came in that South star Jr NTR, who made waves worldwide with RRR (2022), will be the second lead in the film besides Hrithik Roshan.

Though Tiger vs Pathaan was announced before War 2, the latter will release first. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All the stories are interconnected. War 2 will follow the events of Tiger 3. Tiger vs Pathaan, meanwhile, will begin from where War 2 ends.”

When asked about the release plans, the source said, “War 2 is expected to go on floors this year once Siddharth Anand is done with Fighter, his Republic Day 2024 release. Hence, if all goes well, War 2 is expected to be out by 2024 end. Tiger vs Pathaan, meanwhile, will release only in 2025 and not before that.”

