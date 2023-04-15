Siddharth Anand started his career as a director with romcoms and light films like Salaam Namaste (2005), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Anjaana Anjaani (2010). But he then switched gears and dabbled in action with Bang Bang (2014), starring Hrithik Roshan. The actor and then superstar collaborated on War (2019). It also starred Tiger Shroff and became a huge hit. This was followed by the recent release, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. It has emerged as an all-time blockbuster. As a result, Siddharth Anand is now the most sought-after director in Bollywood and already has a few films in his pipeline.

SCOOP: Pathaan director Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4

And if reports are to be believed, then Siddharth has also been offered to direct one of the most awaited sequels of Indian cinema, Krrish 4. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As we all know, this is a superhero film and it requires a director who can handle scale and grandeur effortlessly and excel in the emotional scenes. He should also have an ear for hit music. Siddharth Anand ticks all these boxes. Also, Hrithik has worked with him and both share a comfort level.”

The source added, “The talks are at an advanced stage. It remains to be seen if Siddharth Anand takes up the offer and if he does, how will he find time for it.”

At present, the director is busy with Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The aerial action entertainer will release on Republic Day 2024. This will be followed by Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected to release in 2025. There are also unconfirmed reports that Siddharth Anand is in talks to direct a film with Prabhas.

Krrish 4 is the fourth film in the franchise and stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The first film, Koi Mil Gaya (2003), also starred Preity Zinta and was a story of a developmentally delayed kid who gets superpowers from an alien. The sequel, Krrish (2006), was about his son who discovers his powers and becomes a superhero. It also starred Priyanka Chopra and both also were seen in Krrish 3 (2013), along with Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut.

All these three films were directed by Rakesh Roshan and he’s currently writing Krrish 4. In a recent mid-day interview, he revealed that the fourth installment will not begin before the end of 2024. He also explained why the scripting is taking time, “Such a concept has barely been attempted before in international movies, let alone in India. I have not attempted this kind of story before where I have no reference point, and hence, it is taking time. There is an emotional core too.”

