Emmay Entertainment, which recently produced the Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway, is now said to be collaborating with Shriya Pilgaonkar for an upcoming project, which is also to feature Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar. A source close to the production house learnt that they have roped her in as the lead actress for an upcoming film but a confirmation is awaited from the team of the film as well Shriya.

Shriya Pilgaonkar to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment’s next?

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, Broken News, among others, is said to have teased the audiences too a while ago by sharing a picture with Emmay Entertainment’s Nikhil Advani. The photo also featured actor-filmmaker Saurabh Shukla who will also be directing the film. The source close to the film said, “Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Nikhil Advani next production which is supposedly directed by Saurabh Shukla. While more details are under wraps, we are excited to see this fresh pairing in an out and out commercial film by the production house.”

The source also added that both the actors have finished the shoot for the project. While we had earlier learnt about Jitendra being part in Emmay's next, Shriya is the latest addition to the team. Talking about Jitendra Kumar, he is known for his performances in web shows like Kota Factory 2 and Panchayat 2.

