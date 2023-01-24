Towards the end of November 2022, Bollywood Hungama had announced the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards. The event, which will honour some of the most stylish individuals in the world of entertainment, has been creating quite a bit of buzz since its announcement. Following the announcement, we had also unveiled the logo of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons which is curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions.

Save the Date! Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 to take place on March 24, 2023 in Mumbai

Now, we reveal the final date for the function. So get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and of course a star-studded affair with the function being held on March 24, 2023 at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama, the foremost online destination for all things entertainment which with its distinct style of content creation in the world of Bollywood, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle, and Celebrities, brings to you the first asset of the glitz and glamour that’s soon to come. The awards shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema, and more.

Over the years, Bollywood Hungama has emerged as a frontrunner in the field of entertainment reporting, with over 12 million viewers each month, the portal has revolutionized film trade-based reportage or general entertainment news coverage. So mark your dates, and gear up for an evening of laughter, glitz, glamour, and all things filmi with the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards on March 24, 2023 to be held at J W Marriott, Juhu.

For more details, watch this space as we gear up to reveal the eminent jury members in the coming days. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Unveiling the logo of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.