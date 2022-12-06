Just last month Bollywood Hungama, the ace entertainment and lifestyle brand, had announced the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards. The maiden edition of the awards presented by Bollywood Hungama, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions will feature a dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour and entertainment shall take place in March 2023 in Mumbai.

Unveiling the logo of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023

Now, unveiling the logo of the awards, Bollywood Hungama, the foremost online destination for all things entertainment which with its distinct style of content creation in the world of Bollywood, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle and Celebrities, brings to you the first asset of the glitz and glamour that’s soon to come. The awards shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema and more.

With over 12 million viewers each month, Bollywood Hungama, which has revolutionized film trade-based reportage or general entertainment news coverage, will be kicking off a new journey with the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards. For more details, watch this space as we gear up to reveal details – including the date, venue and eminent jury members – in the coming days. Stay tuned!

